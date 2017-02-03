Remembering Hannah Fischer a year later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A year later, family and friends are trying to cope with the loss of Hannah Fischer. The 21-year-old was found shot to death in an apartment last February. Her boyfriend Frank Tracy, Jr. was found dead near a cemetery a month later.

“It’s just been a whirlwind,” said Andrea Jones, Fischer’s step-mother. “An unbelievable downward spiral. I considered Hannah one of my children. And losing one of your kids… you’re just not supposed to do that.”

Jones said she talked with Fischer on February 3, unbeknownst to her it would be the last time. A few days later, Fischer was found dead inside an apartment in Paulding. Tracy was the suspected killer. In a strange twist, Tracy was found dead and his friend Bradley Gillespie accused of killing them both.

Jones said it is a tragic end to a young woman’s life who had so much promise.

“When I think of Hannah I don’t think of sad,” said Jones. “When I think of Hannah I think of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen in my life. That smile. She was just our little ginger.”

There’s only pictures now to capture the moments her family and friends will never get back. Gillespie was found guilty in the double murder last October. But Jones said his conviction isn’t enough to ease the pain of knowing she’ll never see Hannah again.

“It’s just so crazy that I don’t ever think there’s going to be any closure,” said Jones.