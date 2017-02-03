Rally to protest Trump executive orders set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A “peaceful, respectful” rally will be held Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders impacting refugees and immigrants.

The “No Ban No Wall” rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allen County Courthouse.

Co-sponsored by Fort Wayne Supporting Aleppo, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Beyond and Fort Wayne for Syrian Refugees, along with Indiana Center for Middle East Peace, Food Not Bombs, and Fort Wayne for Peace, the rally is intended to peacefully protest the Trump administration’s

This week, Trump signed executive orders that temporarily block refugees worldwide and anyone from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, and actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.”

The rally will feature talks from Attorney Sam Jarjour, member of Fort Wayne for Syrian Refugees and Indiana Center for Middle East Peace; IPFW Associate Professor Max U. Montisino; Parliament of the World’s Religions ambassador and Fort Wayne Supporting Aleppo and Beyond member Carl Jylland-Halverson and more.

Participants are asked to bring signs and personal toiletry items that will be used for comfort and hygiene kits for Syria.

Items collected must be new, sealed, and include:

Large wrapped bars of bath soap

12-14 oz bottle of shampoo

Large bars of laundry soap (such as Fels Naptha)

6 oz. or larger tube of toothpaste in a box.

Adult size toothbrushes

Wide tooth combs

Fingernail clipper

Adhesive bandages- minimum 40 assorted

Box of 19-24 thin maxi sanitary pads

For more information, visit the No Ban No Wall Facebook page.