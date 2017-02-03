Northeast Indiana refugees stay optimistic in wake of executive order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s been a lot said about President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning visitors from seven countries. Now, former refugees in Northeast Indiana are telling their personal stories, hoping to change some minds.

It’s an optimistic and hopeful message. All the refugees at a round table hosted my Amani call the area their home.

It’s a home they never thought they would have. But when they fled their home countries because of war and famine it’s the United States and the Summit City that welcomed them in, and they hope their loved ones still living in refugee camps will be welcomed in the same way.

“I feel hope still,” Somalian refugee Yahya Moburuk said. “I feel hope.”

Moburuk grew up in the world’s largest refugee camp, Dadaab, in Kenya. His family fled his homeland of Somalia because of civil war. Food was scarce and earning your own income was nearly impossible.

“I’ve seen my own friend die in front of me,” he said.

Even through this, Yahya is optimistic and believes in happy endings. His happy ending came in 2004 when he came to the United States.

Moburuk and other refugees in Northeast Indiana worry about what the future holds for their families who are still in camps. He still has a sister in the camp, and Somalia is one of the seven countries listed in the executive order.

“She’s in the process of coming here, but it delays her arrival here,” Moburuk said. “We don’t know what happens next.”

A lot of the refugees at the discussion didn’t want to be identified, but they all call Fort Wayne home. Some have noticed some things change over the last year.

“Right now she feels some racism,” one translator said.

Moburuk said he feels lucky he lives in a country where he can speak freely and openly.

“Life is very tough at the moment. But we still smile,” he said.

Moburuk hopes the people will listen to stories like his, not ones from politicians, to form an opinion about the executive order.