Man admits to killing man during blunt roll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mylinque Wallace said he was just trying to roll a blunt.

When 24-year-old Jamal R. Anderson came up on him the night of Sept. 2 inside the Villages of Hanna apartments complex, though, Wallace said he reacted by firing at Anderson.

Friday inside Allen Superior Court, Wallace pleaded guilty to a single count of felony Voluntary Manslaughter related to the death of Anderson. As part of a deal with Allen County prosecutors, Wallace will serve no more than 25 years.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. that early September evening on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Anderson down and unresponsive in the parking lot in front of one of the buildings at the complex.

Wallace was arrested later.

In court Friday, he told a judge that he was sitting in a vehicle “rolling a blunt and had a baggie on my lap” when Anderson reached into the car and hit him. Wallace said he thought Anderson was trying to rob him, so he shot him.

Wallace admitted to the judge that Anderson didn’t have a weapon and that the use of deadly force wasn’t necessary.

Wallace will be sentenced March 3.