FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pat Nagle returned to his spot between for the Komets who slowed the Rapid City Rush on Friday.

Nagle made 34 saves on 37 shots in his first game back in three months. He had been on the injured reserve battling a high ankle sprain.

Mike Embach gave his goalie some cushion with two goals. Gabriel Desjardins and Jamie Schaafsma also scored in the win.

The Komets head to Indianapolis for a meeting with the Fuel on Saturday.