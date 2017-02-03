Indiana appeals court won’t take up ruling allowing lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to take up an appeal from four cities over a ruling that allows a legal challenge to proceed against their nondiscrimination ordinances.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2jIcvTA ) the decision Friday means the case returns to Hamilton County to determine whether the state’s changes to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and city ordinances banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity are unconstitutionally unfair to conservative Christian groups. The cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel and Columbus were appealing a decision by Hamilton Superior Court Judge Steven Nation to reject their requests to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the Indiana Family Institute, Indiana Family Action and the American Family Association of Indiana. ___ Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

