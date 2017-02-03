Graduation rates low at Indiana University regional campuses

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Data show the graduation rates at Indiana University’s regional campuses lag behind the flagship Bloomington campus.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2k9SVyl ) reports that 64 percent of students who enrolled at the Bloomington campus in the fall semester of 2012 have graduated.

Schools officials are concerned because less than 25 percent of the students who enrolled at IU-Purdue University Indianapolis that same semester have earned a degree. The numbers for IU’s five regional campuses, with the exception of IU East’s 25 percent graduation rate, were even worse.

Six-year graduation rates were better, but each campus except for Bloomington was under 50 percent.

The university’s vice president for university academic affairs, John Applegate, says a contributing factor is that regional campuses serve a higher percentage of first-generation college students than the Bloomington campus.

