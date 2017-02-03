Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Artlink Exhibition- Heather Miller and Kim Vito

-Artlink Gallery

300 East Main Street

-Runs through February 10th during regular gallery hours

-Free, Donations welcomed

Artlink is hosting an exhibition by Heather Miller and Kim Vito, at its gallery on East Main Street.

It runs during normal business hours.

It’s a free event, but donations are graciously accepted.

Milton Glaser: Sixty Years of Design

USF

Rolland Art Center, Weatherhead Gallery

Leesburg Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Today 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday 1 – 5 pm

The work of Milton Glaser is being showcased at the Rolland Arts Center this weekend.

Glaser designed the original “I love New York” logo and most recently worked on the final season of “Mad Men”.

Birdwatching on the Trails

-Wells Street Bridge

-Sunday, 8 – 10:30 am,

-All ages, ‘rain or shine’

You can learn about birds and plants along the river this weekend with the folks from Riverfront Fort Wayne.

They’re hosting an event Sunday morning from 8 to 10:30 starting at the Wells Street Bridge. All ages are welcome to go on the winter walk learning about waterfowl, resident birds, and more along the river.

Markle Log Cabin Moving

Wilt Street to Old Mill Park

-Saturday, 9 am

-Free, donations accepted benefiting the restoration of the cabin

The Historical log cabin known as the Draper House is being moved and you’re invited to take part.

The events will begin at nine tomorrow morning and continue while the cabin makes its journey through Markle.

There will be a special presentation and activities for kids.

They’ll also have coffee, cocoa, and log cabin cookies!

Life in Full Bloom

-First Presbyterian Theater

300 W Wayne St. Fort Wayne

-Runs through February 26th

-Open during all theater performances

Today 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday 9:30 am – 1 pm

“Life in Full Bloom” is a metal sculpture exhibit at the First Presbyterian Church Gallery.

It’s focused on the spirit of hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

It’s open during their theater performances at the gallery on West Wayne Street.

Other free events:

Tim Brumbeloe Retrospective

Screening: The Sultan and the Saint