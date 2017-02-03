Fort Wayne Woman Leads Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders at Super Bowl LI

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to being a cheerleader, Kristen Johnson Felton is the captain of her squad. The five year member of the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders is getting pumped up for the game of a lifetime, Super Bowl LI. “I am so excited,”said Kristen. “I couldn’t be more humbled to cheer at the Super Bowl and represent Fort Wayne.”

Kristen has been the team captain for two years. She lives in Atlanta but her hometown is Fort Wayne. “It’s great to be able to represent my hometown,” she said. Kristen attended Snider High School and was a member of the track and gymnastics teams and a cheerleader. She started dancing when she was only five years old at her family’s dancing school Shee Kri Style Academy of Dance on Coventry Lane. The business is still owned and operated by her family. Kristen’s sister Sheenah Johnson is the co-owner and she is very excited about Kristen performing in Houston. “I can’t wait, I really can’t”, said Sheenah. “I wish we could go but we’ll have our own party.”

Sheenah was a cheerleader with the Indiana Pacers and captain of the Fort Wayne Madame Ants and she likes to say she helped set the pace for her younger sister. “Her success is my success,” Sheenah said. “I set the bridge and she was able to cross it by herself. It makes me emotional. I am very proud of her.”

Kristen and Sheenah got their early dance training from their mother Barb Johnson who also co-owns the dance studio.”I am just so thankful for my two daughters,” said Barb. “They are actually doing what I trained them to do and that is to give back to the community.”

Numerous dancing awards and newspaper articles that show mom, dad and the kids running their family business fill the dance studio. One of Kristen’s favorite pictures shows she and her sister performing at the Embassy Theater with tap dancing legend Gregory Hines. Kristen’s first costume and dancing shoes also hang on the wall. “I owe it to my mom for getting me started and my sister for her guidance and help,’ said Kristen.

In January, Kristen performed at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Her fellow Falcon cheerleaders chose her to represent them at the game. Sunday, February 5, Kristen will lead her squad onto the field at the NRG Stadium in Houston for Super Bowl LI.