Dons win fourth straight with five-set victory over McKendree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Graydon Schroeder broke the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball hitting percentage record to lead the Mastodons in a 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 19-17) thriller over McKendree on Friday (Feb. 3) on Arnie Ball Court.

Schroeder finished the night hitting 17 for 21, without an error, good for .810. The previous record was held by Jason Yhost, which was set in 2008 against Mercyhurst.

The Mastodons opened with a strong hitting first set, reaching .458, including 4 for 5 from Schroeder and 5 for 7 from Pelegrin Vargas. Schroeder would go on to reach a career-high 17 kills. His previous career high was 10.

Schroeder was a perfect 5 for 5 in the second and third sets, leading the ‘Dons to another .458 hitting set in the third.

McKendree would not go away, however, as the Bearcats hit .409 in the fourth set to force a fifth. The fifth set was back and forth, and McKendree managed to have an opportunity to steal the match, but the ‘Dons charged back and won on a Colton Stone service ace.

Michael Keegan dished out 52 assists, which tied his career high.

The Mastodons are back in action on Saturday (Feb. 4) as they host defending national champion and top-ranked Ohio State on Arnie Ball Court at 7 p.m.