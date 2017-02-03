Accused murderer seeks insanity defense

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A babysitter who admitted to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter an burying her in shallow grave is seeking an insanity defense.

29-year-old Christopher Grimmett faces a murder charge for the death of 2-year-old Adalin Stamper in Nov. 2016.

According to online court records, Grimmett filed the motion in court Feb. 1 to seek an insanity defense and petition for examination. The same day he also filed a motion for a psychiatric exam to determine competency to stand trial.

A judge will hear the motions Feb. 6.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Kosciusko County Circuit Court, Grimmett said he took a taxi in the evening, and a taxi driver told police he saw blood on Grimmett’s pants.

That report allowed police to secure a search warrant for the Sue Avenue home of Johnny Grimmett. Police said they found “substantial” blood inside the home, and a “suspicious” area in the backyard where leaves were cleared away and what appeared to be fresh dirt.

There, police found Adalin’s body, wrapped in white trash bags, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Grimmett admitted he beat Adalin to death with his hands. He then said he buried her in the backyard of the home. An autopsy on young Adalin’s body showed she died of blunt force traumatic injuries, the affidavit said.

Grimmett is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.

Grimmett has prior convictions for resisting arrest, drugs and battery by bodily waste, court records show. He’s also engaged in a custody battle for his own children, according to court records.