2/3 Highlight Zone – Girls Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were 20 sectional semifinal games involving area teams on Friday night and the Highlight Zone hit every one in a huge night for girls hoops.

4A GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

In 4A at Homestead High School the 4A no. 2 Spartans bested SAC rival South Side 73-34. University of Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin led Homestead with 24 points while Northern Kentucky recruit Jazmyne Geist added 18.

Earlier in the night Huntington North bested Muncie Central 54-42. Kylie Kaylor led the Vikings with 18 points.

Homestead and Huntington North will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow for the sectional crown.

In 4A sectional play at Schoeff Gymnasium it was host Northrop falling to East Noble 54-44. Lanie Allen scored 26 points to lead East Noble while Corie Jones added 14. Breanna Douglas led the Bruins with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Niomi Dube tallied 11 points. Alicia Tiney-Williams pulled down 13 rebounds for Northrop.

In the late game Carroll beat Snider 71-60 behind 26 points and 11 rebounds from Kelli Damman. Carroll’s Becca Villanueva added 13 points. Snider was led by Kyla Covington with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Daleshia Davis added 14 points and Allana Hurst 12 for the Panthers.

East Noble will face Carroll in the sectional title game at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

In 4A play at Goshen it was Warsaw falling to Northridge 54-27. Northridge advances to face Penn in the sectional title game tomorrow as Penn defeated Elkhart Central 45-28 in the early game at Goshen Friday night.

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

In 3A action at Concordia High School the host Cadets took the first game of the night, downing NECC champion Angola 37-22. Sylare Starks led Concordia with 15 points while Carissa Garcia added 12. Gabriella McHugh led the Hornets with six points.

In the late game it was Bishop Dwenger over Leo 65-41. Caitlyn Ryan led the Saints with 16 points while Ellen Ross had 13 and Jayda Smith netted 10. Brooke Smith was the only Leo player in double-figures with 10 points.

The Cadets and Saints will square off at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night for the sectional crown.

Down in Ossian it was Norwell knocking off NE8 rival Bellmont 48-30 in the first game of the evening. Kaylee Roller led the Knights with 14 points. Kenzie McMahon and Grace Hunter each tallied nine for the Squaws.

In the late game it was Columbia City over Heritage 66-37. Holly Martinez netted a game-high 20 points for the Eagles while Chelsea Pettigrew netted 12. Heritage was led by Nevaeh Feasby with 10.

Norwell and Columbia City will play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

In Ligonier it was Fairfield knocking out host West Noble 56-41.

In the nightcap 3A no. 8 Tippecanoe Valley topped NorthWood 51-38.

Fairifeld and Tippecanoe Valley will play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

In 2A action 2A no. 2 Whitko bested LaVille 62-41 in the early game in Albion. Xavier recruit Aly Reiff led the way for the Wildcats with 31 points.

Host Central Noble rallied to best Bremen 60-44 in the late game.

Whitko and Central Noble will square off at 7 p.m. tomorrow for the sectional crown.

In Churubusco it was South Adams eliminating Blackford 55-28 in the first game of the night.

In the late game Eastside topping Woodlan 47-40.

South Adams and Eastside will play at 6 p.m. tomorrow for the sectional title.

In 2A play at Northfield High School 2A no. 5 Oak Hill topped Southwood 54-36 in the opening game.

Wabash topped rival Northfield 51-40 in the late game.

Oak Hill and Wabash will play tomorrow for the sectional crown.

1A GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

In 1A hoops down in Poneto host Southern Wells won the opening game of the night by besting Daleville 32-24.

In the second game Liberty Christian nipped Cowan 50-48.

Southern Wells and Liberty Christian will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

At Blackhawk Christian it was Lakewood Park Christian winning the first game of the night by edging Bethany Christian 44-42. Gracyn Fetters led the Panthers with 16 points while Hadyn Faur added 11. Tessa Clark led Bethany with 17.

In the nightcap Blackhawk Christian topped Hamilton 46-34 behind 17 points from Isabella Coates and 14 from Courtney Pulver. Emma Gaff led Hamilton with 18 points.

Lakewood and Blackhawk will play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A no. 2 North Side vs. Bowman Academy 84-66 in the only boys basketball game in the area on Friday night at By Hey Arena.