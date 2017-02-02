Woman arrested after backing SUV into trooper’s car

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) A woman was jailed on multiple charges early Thursday morning after she backed her SUV into an Indiana State Trooper’s squad car.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, just before 3 a.m., the trooper exited off the Indiana Toll Road near Portage and witnessed an SUV make an unsafe lane movement. The SUV then proceeded to try and back out of a toll booth lane. The trooper then pulled into the lane to block oncoming traffic with his emergency lights on and that’s when the SUV struck his car.

The trooper walked up to the SUV and confronted the driver. He immediately noticed the odor of alcohol and noticed the driver, Shauna Davis, 38, of Lake Station appeared impaired. I noticed what appeared to be burned marijuana in an ash tray and more marijuana in a plastic bag. Davis was taken to a hospital where she became combative and had to be held down. She tested positive for alcohol with a BAC of .18%. Toxicology tests for a controlled substance are pending.

Davis was transported to Porter County Jail in Valparaiso and charged with: Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Endangerment, Resisting Law Enforcement, OWI .15% or above, OWI Substance (THC), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Hamed’s police car had approximately $5,000 damage.