Vince Gill to play the Embassy in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Renowned songwriter and guitar player Vince Gill will perform at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne on April 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50. Tickets are available at the STAR Bank box office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800.745.3000.

A wide-ranging songwriter, his compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. The Academy of Country Music has conferred eight awards on Gill, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. Gill also has won 18 CMA Awards, including Song of the Year four times, and 20 GRAMMY awards.

He has made guest appearances on over 500 albums from Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, George Jones and more.