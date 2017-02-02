US 27 through Fort Wayne set to be repaved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of U.S. 27 through Fort Wayne is set to be repaved in the coming year, state officials said.

U.S. 27, or Clinton Street, Lafayette Street and Lima Road in the city, will be resurfaced from Paulding Road on the city’s south side to Edgewood Avenue, north of downtown at the Lima Road-Clinton Street fork. The project calls for the roadway to be milled down and resurfaced, new signals on several intersections downtown, and more accessible turns at other intersections.

Lane restrictions will be necessary in portions, and Avondale Drive at Paulding Road will be closure for a period as part of the project.

A public hearing on the project was held Wednesday night.

Nichole Hacha-Thomas, Media Relations Director for INDOT’s Fort Wayne District, told NewsChannel 15 the project could be bid out in late 2017 and construction would begin in 2018 or later.