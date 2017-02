FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NewsChannel 15 interviewed Rep. Jim Banks via iPad Thursday afteroon covering everything from the Trump administration to defunding Planned Parenthood to what legislation he is currently working on in Washington.

Rep. Banks is one month into his service as U.S. representative of Indiana.

To contact Rep. Banks with comments or concerns, visit his website or call his office at 202-225-4436.