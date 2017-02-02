Mayor: ID program aimed at helping immigrants not on agenda

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana mayor says it’s not on his agenda to issue ID cards to immigrants living in the country without legal permission.

The Elkhart Truth reports Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman recently issued an update about his city’s position on the issue after earlier saying the idea was being considered.

Latino community leaders in the city about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne have been urging Goshen officials for months to issue such ID cards.

Stutsman says he’s open to looking at the idea and open to hearing from the community. Any such program would be subject to City Council approval.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Elkhart and Nappanee say their cities are not currently considering creating municipal-issued ID cards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.