Man found guilty of Lewis Street triple homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man accused of killing three other men in a home on Lewis Street nearly a year ago was found guilty on all charges Thursday.

Artavius Richards, 19, faced a jury for the second time in two months, in a retrial which began on Monday. In November, the first trial ended with a hung jury.

Richards, was charged with murder in the February 24 shooting deaths of 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki, and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab inside a home at 808 East Lewis Street. Darrell L. McDaniel was also charged.

Richards and McDaniel were both arrested in September after months of investigation and public interest. The case drew international attention because the three victims were reportedly Muslims.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the killings were not a hate crime but rather the end result of a robbery gone awry.