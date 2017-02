FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-TV is proud to partner with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to bring three future Mad Ants games to at airwaves on Antenna TV.

The following home games will air on Antenna TV – WANE 15.2:

Sunday, February 12 – Mad Ants vs. Erie Bayhawks at 5 p.m.

Friday, February 24 – Mad Ants vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m.