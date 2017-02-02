IPFW police respond to UC Berkeley protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Protests against a scheduled speaker at UC Berkeley turned hostile and dangerous. Police eventually had to cancel the event. They said those who vandalized and created a dangerous environment were from an outside group. IPFW Chief of Police Steve Kimbrough thought campus police in California did a great job intervening when they had no choice.

IPFW saw some demonstrations last fall after the restructuring announcement. Police here needed to make sure they knew the protocol. Chief Kimbrough said seeing how the UC Berkeley Police handled Wednesday’s events is a learning lesson.

“When people do things it’s just unpredictable,” Kimbrough said. “The unknown factor was [Berkeley Police] didn’t know this outside group was going to come in,” Kimbrough said. “It disrupts this whole rally. So, when that happened you saw what happened they had to take action.”

Kimbrough said people on IPFW’s campus are encouraged to voice their opinions in a rally like they did last fall after the school’s restructuring. Before, organizers must fill out a form with the school and the police are notified.

Kimbrough said police will monitor the rally but if things get intense they will do everything they can before physically intervening.

“Predict and prevent,” Kimbrough said. “We didn’t have to get to a situation where we had to get hands on, but we were prepared if we had to.”

“I don’t see this as being UC Berkeley,” No Ban No Wall Rally Organizer Sam Jarjour said. “One, we’re not UC, we’re not a bunch of college kids. We’re a diverse group of people. There will be ministers, hopefully rabbis, there will be an imam.”

Several local activist groups are planning the No Ban No Wall Rally Saturday on the courthouse green beginning at 2:30 p.m. Jarjour is expecting several hundred people. The message is peace.

“They should expect to see a respectful, organized rally,” Jarjour said.

