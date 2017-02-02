Hinton, Mangas honored as Fill It Up All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Daysia Hinton and Warsaw’s Kyle Mangas have been honored by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon as your Fill It Up All-Stars.

Last Friday Hinton scored 22 points in leading Snider to a 74-66 win over Carroll, snapping the Chargers’ five-game winning streak.

Mangas led Warsaw to a win over 3A no. 1 NorthWood. The senior scored 21 points and tallied five assists and four steals.

Tune into the Highlight Zone tomorrow night at 11 p.m. to see who this week’s Fill It Up All-Stars will be!