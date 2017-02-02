Elkhart 14-year-old charged as an adult with murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Court documents say a 14-year-old charged as an adult with murder had fired gunshots at the victim’s house in retaliation against a girl who lived there.

A judge entered a preliminary not guilty plea Thursday for D’Angelo Honorable of Elkhart. He was waived into adult court last week in the Nov. 30 shooting death of 34-year-old Teketa Hixson of Elkhart.

Documents say Honorable threatened the teen girl after an argument with her. They say he fired four shots, including one that struck Hixson.

Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno ordered Honorable held without bond at the Elkhart County Jail.

If convicted of murder, Honorable faces between 45 and 65 years in prison.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Honorable.

___

The story has been corrected to show Honorable was ordered held without bond, not with bond.