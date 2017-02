KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble’s Dylan Hunley and Cade Erwin will be teammates again on the college level as both football standouts signed with Saint Francis on Thursday afternoon.

Hunley, a receiver, was selected to WANE’s Fab 15 this past season. As a senior he racked up 95 receptions for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns – all school records.

Erwin, a defensive end, tallied 94 total tackles as a senior with three sacks and one interception.