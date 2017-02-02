Colts punter McAfee announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Colts punter Pat McAfee announced his retirement from professional football.

McAfee announced his intentions to pursue comedy and work with Barstool Sports. The company has been airing live shows at midnight on Comedy Central from Houston during Super Bowl week. Barstool Sports is a fast-growing digital company focused on sports and men’s lifestyle – often with a funny twist.

McAfee signed a five-year, $14.5 million contract extension with the Colts in 2014.

He’s 29-years-old and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He was selected to the 2014 first team All-Pro. McAfee was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

In a letter to Colts fans, McAfee said his recent knee operation was a factor in his decision to retire. The Indianapolis Star reported McAfee met with team owner Jim Irsay Monday to inform him of his decision.

McAfee also started the Pat McAfee Foundation which is a non-profit organization aimed at helping sons and daughters of military personnel.

As part of his foray into comedy, McAfee brought his comedy show to Fort Wayne in May 2016. He also threw out the first pitch of a TinCaps game last year.