Catch The Big Game Tailgate!

Still figuring out the best way to make sure your Sunday football party is a hit? Then be sure to watch The Big Game Tailgate special Saturday at 7:30 pm on WANE-TV.

The show features food and drink recipes along with party ideas to make your viewing get together a touchdown. There will be recipes for chicken wings, Texas style BBQ, healthy snack ideas as well as fun things for the kids to do and some tips on how to tailgate Cajun style.

One of the segments features NewsChannel 15 First News Weekend anchor Sara Schaefer and meteorologist Rob Lydick with party advice from Ohlemacher’s Wisconsin Meat & Cheese.