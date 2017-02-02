Board of Trustees debates the future of St. Joseph’s College

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — St. Joseph’s College Board of Trustees will take the next two days to determine the institution’s future, according to WANE sister station News 18 in West Lafayette.

The board is meeting Thursday and Friday to discuss how the college will get the money they need. This comes after last week’s announcement from President Robert Pastoor that it needs $100 million to continue serving students.

The board told News 18 it will have a final decision on the college’s future following Friday’s meeting.

But Thursday, students and alumni are attending church services at the campus chapel which started around 4 p.m. It’s a chance for many to support the college and send peaceful prayers, while important decisions are being made.

According to President Pastoor’s letter, the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1. He said his staff has exhausted all possible avenues in their efforts to improve the financial situation.

The Higher Learning Commission put St. Joe’s on probation in November 2016 due to finances.