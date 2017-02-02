Bentil leads Mad Ants to overtime win against Erie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being held scoreless in the first half Ben Bentil tallied 31 points in the second half and overtime to lead the Mad Ants to a 132-125 win over Erie on Thursday afternoon at War Memorial Coliseum.

Travis Leslie added 27 points for the Mad Ants while Jared Utoff scored 15 in his Fort Wayne debut.

Former I.U. standout Robert Vaden tallied 14 points – including hitting a three with 16.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Mad Ants will be back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Raptors 905.