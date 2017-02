2/2 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino was in the Summit City on Thursday night to watch prized recruit Malik Williams of Snider battle Bishop Dwenger.

Williams finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Snider to a 60-43 win. Mike Barnfield added 17 points for the Panthers. Dwenger was paced by Campbell Donovan with 12 points.

At Canterbury it was the visiting Homestead Spartans taking down the host Cavaliers 67-49.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BELLMONT 55 EAST NOBLE 60 (F)

BOYS: NORTHROP 42 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 64 (F)

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 53 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 43 (F-OT)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 53 LAKELAND 60 (F)

BOYS: ELKHART MEMORIAL 49 WARSAW 63 (F)

BOYS: SOUTH SIDE 60 JAY COUNTY 75 (F)

BOYS: GARRETT 35 FAIRFIELD 53 (F)

BOYS: HAMILTON 38 EASTSIDE 72 (F)

BOYS: LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 46 LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 72 (F)

BOYS: LEO 51 DEKALB 53 (F)

BOYS: NORTHFIELD 47 MANCHESTER 49 (F-OT)

BOYS: NORTHRIDGE 67 WAWASEE 51 (F)

BOYS: NORWELL 45 COLUMBIA CITY 61 (F)

BOYS: WABASH 31 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 61 (F)

BOYS: WESTVIEW 69 WEST NOBLE 40 (F)

BOYS: WHITKO 77 NORTH MIAMI 39 (F)

BOYS: WOODLAN 63 SOUTH ADAMS 59 (F)

