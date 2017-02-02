2 arrested after police find drugs in their parked car

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after police found cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs in their parked car in Hendricks County Thursday morning.

An Indiana state trooper saw a suspicious vehicle around 5 a.m. near the intersection of two dead end roads, CR 600 South and Bountiful Place, parked with the lights off near the base of a cell phone tower. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper could see what he believed to be marijuana in the back seat of the car.

Upon further investigation, troopers found over 8 grams of cocaine, more than 100 grams of marijuana and several bottles of prescription drugs. Neither suspect had a prescription for the pills.

44-year-old Jeremy Grimes and the passenger, 31-year-old Nicole Asher both of Indianapolis were arrested and taken to Hendricks County Jail.