1 dead, 1 hurt in Jimmerson Lake house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed and another injured in a house fire on Jimmerson Lake early Thursday.

Fire crews were the Orland and Angola fire departments were called around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to 1120 Ln 340 along Jimmerson Lake on a report of a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire rising from the roof and throughout the home, according to a report from the Angola Fire Department.

Crews battled the fire for more than an hour, the report showed.

One person died in the blaze. Another was taken to a hospital with injuries, the report said.

The department said the fire appeared to be accidental. No other information was released.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.