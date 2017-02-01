Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis boots way to Fordham

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – One of the country’s best high school kickers is taking his talent to Fordham University as Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis signed with the Rams on National Signing Day.

Mevis is considered one of the top 20 kickers in the country for the senior class. He kicked a 46-yard field goal in the Under Armour All-American game on January 1.

In 2016 he went 9-for-12 on field goals and 43-for-45 on extra points for the Tigers.

Mevis was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts of 50+ yards, and 3-for-3 in 40-49 yard range.

Also as a senior he tallied 68 kickoffs with 58 touchbacks and 37 punts with 36.3 yard average.

Mevis was the first specialist ever selected to WANE’s “Fab 15,” an IFCA 6A senior all-state selection, and Associated Press 6A all-state.