USPS hosting passport fair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The United States Postal Service is holding two special passport events at Fort Wayne’s Main Post Office. Officials want travelers to have an easy and convenient experience when obtaining a passport.

People traveling to any country outside the US including Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Bahamas or Bermuda are required to have a passport. In addition to presenting a valid passport when returning to the US by air, travelers now need to show a passport at land borders and sea ports to return home.

The Fort Wayne Main Post Office will host the Passport Fairs on Saturday, February 4 and 11 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1501 South Clinton Street.

USPS recommends that customers factor in 6 weeks for application processing time.

Expedited processing of the passport application by the State Department is available for an additional $60.00. Overnight delivery by Priority Mail Express is available for a fee of $23.75 and return by Priority Mail Express is $15.45. With the faster processing time, travelers should receive their passport about three weeks from the time of application.

Passport fees are $135 for adults 16 years and older, $25 goes to the Postal Service for processing and $110 to the State Department for the application. For those under 16, the total cost is $105.

The application must be paid by cash or check. Photo and acceptance fees can be paid with credit or debit cards, cash or check.

The Postal Service also offers a passport photo service for $15.

USPS passport requirements:

Bring in proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, country or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Please note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable).

Bring in proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport, a naturalization certificate; a certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, a government ID or military photo ID.

Passport photograph services will be available on site for a fee of $15.

To save time in this process, customers can download a passport application at the Department of State website: www.travel.state.gov.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors). Applicants under age 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

For more information on passports, click here.