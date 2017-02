FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out who shot and injured two people near Bloomingdale Park. Officers were called to the intersection of Sherman Blvd. and Burgess Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims are in serious condition. Investigators haven’t released any additional information about the incident.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.