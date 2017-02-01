Snider’s Buisman, Haft put pen to paper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football standouts Paul Buisman and Bryson Haft made their college choice official on National Signing Day.

Buisman, a kicker, signed to play at the University of Indianapolis. He was 12-for-15 on field goals as a senior, including going 3-for-3 from the 40-49 yard range. Buisman also was 59-for-67 on extra points and averaged 35.3 yards per punt.

Haft, a tight end, will head to Ball State as a preferred walk-on. He caught 10 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as a senior.