Six New Haven standouts sign for college

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A set of six talented seniors at New Haven signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

Ivan Upshaw will play college football at Marian University. As a defensive back, Upshawn led New Haven with 75 tackles and 8 interceptions as a senior.

Keshawn Moore will play football at Lawrence Tech. New Haven’s all-time leading passer, Moore threw for 2,288 yards and 27 TDs as a senior.

A long-snapper, Braxton Madison will play college football at Notre Dame College in Ohio.

Anika Hoffer signed to play softball at Saint Francis.

Sean Ferguson will play baseball at Parkland.

Zach Vachon will play baseball at Indiana Tech.