Seven Bishop Luers standouts sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tre Underwood, Carter Gillie, Zack Starks, J’Lyn Charlton, Anton Berry, Kennedy Brough, and Tyler Prince all signed on the dotted line Wednesday to play in college.

Underwood and Charlton will play football at Davenport University.

Berry will head down to Indianapolis to play football at Marian University.

Gillie will play football at DePauw while Starks will line up at the University of Findley.

Prince will play baseball at Saint Francis.

Brough will play soccer at Trine.