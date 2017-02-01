Portage City Council calls for resignation of mayor

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The Portage City Council is calling for its mayor to resign after he was charged with tax evasion and bribery in November.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Council President Mark Oprisko and Councilman John Cannon, the council’s lone Republican, met Monday with Republican Mayor James Snyder.

Oprisko says he told the mayor that if he chooses not to resign, he should just collect his salary and let the city move forward. He says the council will try to remove him as chairman of the Utility Services Board regardless of his decision.

Four out of the five other council members say they agree with the request.

Snyder said in a statement that he is dedicated to working with other elected officials and that any rash decisions would be detrimental to Portage.

The mayor’s trial is scheduled for April 10.

