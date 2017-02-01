“No grade” issued after appeal at East Allen University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen University was given an “F” grade by the Department of Education. But after an appeal it’s now a “null” or “no” grade.

Principal Doug Hicks said there was a lack of data in the information considered when giving grades. The biggest factor with East Allen University is that it didn’t have a graduating class at the time of the grade: the first class was just in 2016. Based off the rubric, that cost the school 75 percent of the grade. So, its entire grade was only from ISTEP scores, which make up the rest of the percentage.

Hicks appealed the “F” and the state agreed that the circumstances were off. As of Wednesday they have given a ‘null or no grade.’ Hicks said he thinks their data now shows they’re an “A” school but understands this situation and is happy with the no grade. His biggest concern turned to making sure the public knows.

“Public perception in anything is like everything and public perception for education is very critical. Plus, not only is that critical for us, but we had a lot of students and a lot of staff that has worked quite hard to be an “A” school and we felt like they were discredited and honestly somewhat humiliated,” he said.

Hicks thinks their data now shows them as an “A” school with their graduation rate and college reediness.