Nine Homestead seniors sign to play in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drew Keszei, Matt Anderson, Grant Purlee, Moses Girardot, Hunter Terrell, Evan Elston, Geoff Bilbrey, DC Mickey, and John Steiner all put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Keszei, a quarterback, signed with Ohio University. As a senior he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the opener against Northrop, but threw for 2,748 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.

Anderson, a safety, will play for the Air Force Academy. He finished with 43 tackles and 4 interceptions as a senior.

An offensive lineman, Purlee will play football at Butler University.

Girardot, a linebacker, will head to Marian University.

Terrell, Elston, Bilbrey, and Mickey will all be teammates once again at Indiana Wesleyan.

Steiner, meanwhile, will play soccer at Wheaton College.