FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Republicans have chosen Nick Jordan to become the next auditor for the county. He currently serves as the Chief Deputy Auditor.

This comes less than a month after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb selected former Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz to be the next state auditor. She had been auditor in Allen County since 2011.

Jordan will be sworn in Thursday, February 2.