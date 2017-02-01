Lyft now available in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ride-sharing service Lyft recently launched in Fort Wayne.

It joins Uber who launched in Fort Wayne in 2015.

Lyft’s announcement and inclusion of Fort Wayne in its offerings came as the company rolled out 40 new cities. The company previously announced it would expand to 100 cities in 2017.

The company said its 2017 expansion will bring the total number of cities serviced to 300 – allowing them to provide transportation to approximately 231 million people.

In Indiana, Lyft is now available in Fort Wayne, Carmel, Bloomington, Indianapolis, South Bend, and Lafayette.

The service works by bringing an approved Lyft driver to your location and shuttling you to your destination. You don’t need cash.

Riders download the Lyft app, sing up and enter a payment method. A rider requests a ride and a nearby driver is supposed to show up in a matter of minutes. You jump in the vehicle that is marked with the Lyft symbol and when your ride ends you pay instantly with your pre-approved payment method through the app.

If someone is interested in driving for Lyft, they can sign up online by clicking here. According to the website, someone driving ten hours a week can make up to $200 a week. Lyft says a driver can make up to $35 an hour. A person doesn’t even need a car, there is a rental program available.

The base fare for a Lyft ride is $2. Here are the other price breakdowns, according to Lyft:

$5 cancel penalty

$0.70 cost per mile

$0.15 cost per minute

$200 maximum fare

$2 minimum fare

$10 scheduled ride cancel penalty

$1.55 service fee