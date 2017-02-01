Local groundhog to predict arrival of spring

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) Move over, Punxsutawney Phil, there’s a new rodent ready to forecast the weather.

Woodburn Wild Charles Winchester, more simply known as Chuck, will appear at Woodlan High School early Thursday – Groundhog Day – to determine when warmer weather will move in. Woodburn dignitaries, including the Mayor Joe Kelsey and council members, will attend the ceremony.

As lore goes, if the groundhog spots his shadow, he’ll scurry back into his hole – a sign that winter will last six more weeks. If he doesn’t see his shadow, a welcome spring will move in early.

You can watch the developments live beginning at 8:30 a.m. right here on wane.com.

So what will Chuck prognosticate?