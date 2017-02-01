Hippenhammer heading to Penn State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Away from the hoopla that normally surrounds big-time recruits on National Signing Day, Snider senior Mac Hippenhammer quietly signed with Penn State’s football program at his home in front of family and friends on Wednesday.

Hippenhammer verbally committed to Penn State over the summer, but recently had been offered by Notre Dame.

A receiver/returner, Hippenhammer leaves Snider as the school’s all-time leader career receptions (144) and no. 2 in all-purpose yards (4,734). He also holds the single-season school record for receptions, hauling in 67 passes as a junior.

As a senior Hippenhammer caught 47 balls for 611 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also rushed 46 times for 337 yards and 7 TDs while adding four returns for a score (2 punt return TD, 2 KO return TDs).

A two-time WANE-TV “Fab 15” selection, Hippehammer was named Indiana Positional Mr. Football winner at receiver in 2016. He was also an IFCA top 50 selection and an Associated Press 5A all-state selection as a senior.

Hippenhammer has also indicated that he will also play baseball at Penn State.