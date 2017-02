FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joey Books, Ben Keating, Dustin Starnes, and Robbie Bakle will all play sports in college as the four Northrop seniors signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

Books, a defensive back, will play football at Marian University.

Keating will play baseball at IU South Bend.

Starnes will run track and cross country at IUPUI.

Bakle will play soccer at Ohio Northern.