Dellinger heading to Western Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider standout offensive lineman Zenden Dellinger signed with Western Michigan University on Wednesday from the comfort of his home.

The six-foot-seven Dellinger, who verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati in the fall, changed his commitment to WMU last month. Tommy Tuberville, the head coach at UC when Dellinger committed, resigned after the season. Former Ohio State assistant coach Luke Fickell was tabbed as UC’s new head coach on December 10.

As a senior Dellinger was a 5A All-State selection, and IFCA top 50 pick, an a member of USA Today’s All-Indiana Team.