Bluffton company planning mass layoff

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – PendaForm is planning to layoff 75 workers at its Bluffton facility, according to a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The company said the layoffs will be permanent.

The 86,000 square foot Bluffton facility is located at 130 West Harvest Road. The company specializes in thermoforming for trucks and the Bluffton factory includes manufacturing, warehousing, and office space, according to the company’s website.

The New Concord, Ohio-based company has five facilities: three in the United States and two in Mexico.

Bluffton operations include integrated extrusion, single and twin sheet thermoforming, robotic trimming, and assembly, according to the company’s website. It also houses full-service engineering, design and has a tooling department.

The notice filed with the state said employees were notified Jan. 18 and Jan. 25. Termination is expected to begin Mar. 25 and includes 47 full-time and 28 temporary employees.

The company announced an expansion at its Bluffton plant in 2014. The company at the time said it would invest $4 million into operations and create 50 jobs. The company received tax credits along with the expansion plans and the city of Bluffton made improvements to nearby infrastructure, according to statements at the time.

Earlier this month, TriEnda Holdings LLC acquired Pendaform.