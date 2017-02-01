Biggie, Boilers blast Northwestern 80-59

Associated Press Published:
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Northwestern center Barret Benson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-59. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Northwestern center Barret Benson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-59. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Vince Edwards added 17 points Wednesday night to lead No. 23 Purdue to an 80-59 rout over No. 25 Northwestern.
The Boilermakers (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten) have won four of five and still have not lost consecutive games this season.
Bryant McIntosh scored 22 points to lead Northwestern (18-5, 7-3). The Wildcats’ six-game winning streak came to an end on a night when leading scorer Scottie Lindsey sat out because of the flu.
Purdue took advantage of Lindsey’s absence by going 9 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half and pulling out to a 45-23 lead.
Northwestern couldn’t get closer than 14 in the second half.
Swanigan had his 19th double-double of the season.
Edwards wound up with his highest scoring total since mid-December and made a season-high five 3s against the league’s best 3-point defense.

Related Posts