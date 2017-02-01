2/1 Girls Basketball Sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five local girls basketball sectionals hit the hardwood Wednesday night setting the schedule for the sectional semifinal round on Friday.

In 4A at Goshen it was Warsaw beating Elkhart Memorial 58-31. Warsaw advances to face Northridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals.

In 3A at Concordia High School it was Bishop Dwenger besting Garrett 46-41 in the first game of the night. Caitlyn Ryan led Dwenger with 18 points. Jayda Smith added 14 for the Saints.

The Saints will face Leo in the sectional semifinals as the Lions defeated New Haven 54-34 in Wednesday’s late game. Dwenger and Leo will tip at 7:30 p.m. Friday following Concordia vs. Angola at 6 p.m.

In 2A hoops at Central Noble High School the host Cougars defeated Prairie Heights 54-31.

In Wednesday’s nightcap at Central Noble it was Bremen over Westview 55-43. Bremen will now face Central Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals following the 6 p.m. contest between Whitko and LaVille.

At Churubusco High School on Wednesday it was Eastside over Bluffton 47-45. In the second game of the evening Woodlan topped Adams Central 48-21. Woodlan and Eastside will square off in the sectional semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. following the South Adams/Blackford game at 6 p.m.

In 2A play at Northfield High School Wabash beat Manchester 42-36. In the late game it was Northfield besting Rochester 41-19. Wabash and Northfield will play in the sectional semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m. following Oak Hill against Southwood at 6 p.m.