Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to perform in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) Garth Brooks and Faith Hill will perform in Fort Wayne.

The country music power couple announced Tuesday they will bring their Soul2Soul Tour to the Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10.

McGraw’s website says additional dates – Fort Wayne included – were added to the tour due to “high ticket demand.”

McGraw and Hill, both multi-Grammy winners, began touring together in 1996. In 2000, they created the Soul2Soul Tour.

The couple’s duet “Keep Your Eyes On Me” is featured in the major motion picture ‘The Shack,’ which McGraw stars in and narrates.

The Soul2Soul Tour will feature different opening acts each show. It’s not clear yet which acts will open the Memorial Coliseum show.