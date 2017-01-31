Team of the Week: Carroll Wrestling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll wrestling team has been unstoppable for the past several years on the mat. The “Super Chargers” won their seventh straight sectional title on Saturday and will have a chance to win a fifth straight regional championship this weekend.

In addition to winning the team title at the Carroll sectional, the Chargers also had six individual champions in their weight classes. For just the second time in school history they will also advance all 14 of their wrestlers on to regional.

Carroll will host regional this Saturday starting at 9:00AM.